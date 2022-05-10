By Omodele Adigun

ALAT by Wema Bank has unveiled its #BeAudacious campaign, as part of activities commemorating its 5th anniversary.

The #BeAudacious campaign, which was led by the Brand Ambassador and one of Africa’s leading music icons, Davido saw ALAT By Wema target the opening of one million new accounts in a 24-hour period that was also an attempt at putting Nigeria into the Guinness Book of World Records for another first, in the financial services sector. The disruptive initiative quickly went viral and had the global audience shaken as financial analysts, marketers, brand specialists, social and lifestyle influencers across social media platforms engaged in various discussions regarding the unprecedented move that was executed with Guinness World Record officials as observers.

Apart from the attempt at the world record, the #BeAudacious campaign was also a reward scheme to appreciate customers and Nigerians for their unwavering loyalty and brand affinity to ALAT by Wema in the five years of its existence. Thus, participants in the bold 24-hour move got rewarded with amazing prizes, including data and airtime.

Unknowing to the public, the #BeAudacious campaign had started two days earlier when mysterious Red Boxes with visible QR Codes sprang up in different parts of the country, with an invitation to the public to take the bold step and scan the QR codes with the #SpotTheRedBoxes and win delightful freebies.

Commenting on the campaign, the Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank, Segun Adeniyi, said it was to deepen its affinity with customers and reward their loyalty. He said “we are thankful to our customers for this milestone. We appreciate their belief and the unprecedented acceptance of ALAT, our flagship digital bank that improves lives and enhances lifestyles away from the in-branch banking experience. It is our special way of giving back to our customers nationwide and celebrating youthfulness, innovation, and evolution of the ALAT By Wema brand, which has played a starring role in Nigeria’s digital banking ecosystem.”

Adeniyi added that the successes of ALAT by Wema in the past five years is a win for Nigerians as it reaffirms its audacity, limitlessness, timelessness and innovation.