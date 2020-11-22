Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti and Chairman of Ekiti Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, Afuntade I, has observed the increase in of the prices of food items by some traders in various markets in Ekiti State, calling for caution in that regard.

The Alawe, in a statement signed by his media adviser, Chief Ajibade Olubunmi, on Saturday, made the appeal while speaking in his palace in Ilawe-Ekiti, calling ‘on all market leaders including Iyalajes and Iyalojas to put measures in place to halt the astronomical increase of foodstuff prices in many Ekiti markets.’

The chairman of the traditional rulers noted that it was harmful to the economy of Ekiti to allow the skyrocketing of food prices to continue.

Oba Alabi urged all traders in the state to consider the plights of the poor people and the peculiar economic status of the State in fixing prices, adding that everybody must be involved in making Ekiti great.