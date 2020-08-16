Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has charged kingmakers in Iworoko Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area to be guided by the fear of God in the choice of the new Alaworoko.

The Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, gave the advice at a peace meeting held with kingmakers, leaders and other prominent indigenes of the community in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the stool became vacant following the demise of the last occupant of the throne, the late Oba Michael Olufemi Aladejana in January 2019 after reigning for 54 years.

Egbeyemi stressed that the kingmakers should not betray the trust of the people of the town in choosing the right candidate who will use the throne to work for progress and development of the community.

While noting that the task of selecting a new king for Iworoko was time-bound, Egbeyemi reminded the kingmakers that all eyes were on them and they should be conscious of the need to leave a good name based on their choice for their people.

Egbeyemi urged the Kingmakers to strictly adhere to the Chiefs Law in performing the duties in choosing the new monarch from the princes jostling for the stool.

The Deputy Governor harped on the need for interest groups in the town to abide by the extant law and carry relevant government organs along in the course of filling the vacant stool.

The Deputy Governor charged the Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Traditional Council with the task of identifying the families in Oganyan, the only Ruling House in lworoko.

He pointed out that the local government traditional council would write to the concerned persons in the course of their investigation noting that the assignment would be completed within one month.

Egbeyemi said: “The Government will not choose for you people and will not disqualify any prince.

“It is the duty of the Kingmakers to select and present their choice candidate to the government in a transparent manner while the Chiefs Law should be strictly followed.”

Besides the kingmakers, other notable Iworoko indigenes who attended the meeting include the Chairman of Ekiti State Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Mr. Alfred Ologuntoye and state President of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Sanni.

The community leaders hailed the state government for the intervention promising to go back home and conduct the process in line with the extant law and tradition.

Sanni said the kingmakers and other community leaders are now better educated on the process to select a new monarch and would work together to ensure a seamless exercise.

He said: “We will go back home and do what is right. We are going to follow the law and tradition to ensure the emergence of the right person as the next Alaworoko to aid the development of our town.”

The families that make up for the Oganyan Ruling House in Iworoko are Odukaja, Aladejana which comprises Ifaturoti, Ogunkinle and Ogunbiyi lineage.