When Albert Ohams joined the weekly Eagle newspaper owned by Dr. K.O Mbadiwe, in Aba, thirty five years ago, after leaving Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu, Imo State, little did he know the profession would be a life time career capable of announcing him in the cartoon industry today.

The Mgbidi-born Cartoon Editor of Daily Sun from Imo State has since carved a niche for himself in the profession, having won several media awards as editorial cartoonist of the year, the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA), Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME), Wole Soyinka Investigative Award (WSIJ) BBC Budget Monitoring Best Cartoonist Award, Red Ribbon Award, etcetera.

A HND graduate of fine art from Yaba College of technology, Ohams has worked with several media houses in the past, including Ikebe Super, Prime People, Vintage People, Quality Magazines and Champion Newspaper.

To mark his birthday this year, he is showcasing about fifty pieces of his master piece cartoons and works in an exhibition entitled Albert Ohams: 35 Year Strokes of a Master Cartoonist at Four Point by Sheraton hotel, Oniru Chieftaincy Estates Victoria Island, Lagos.

The works vary from different political, social and economic issues captured in diverse styles and humorous imaginations. The unique thing standing in his works are the use of humour to douse the high political intensity and depth of the topic.

The exhibition will attract dignitaries from all walks of life including special guests like, the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, and Prince Eze Madumere, former Deputy Governor of Imo State; Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, Director-General of NACCIMA, who are high profile admirers of the celebrated cartoonist.

The two-day exhibition opens on the 29th August and runs till 31st August.