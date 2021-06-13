From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Wife of the Kebbi state Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu has sought for the public support for the people living with albino and stop discrimination against them.

Bagudu stated while addressing members of the Association of people living with Albinism, Kebbi state chapter, during the International Albinism awareness day celebration in the state.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Empowerment to the Governor, Hajia Memunat Suleiman Jega, Bagudu noted that, what the Albino people needed are support, love and acceptance in the society.

“Her Excellency is calling of every member public to show care , provide support and also treat people living with Albinism as part of the society. We should not discriminate against them, we should try and help, provide support and be there for them on any issue they might come up with. People living with albinism are beautiful,” she said.

The Governor wife however distributed N10,000 each to members of the association as part of support to the association through COVID 19 fund relief.