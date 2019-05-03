Zika Bobby

Following AB InBev’s entry into the Nigerian beer market, the dynamics changed and the battle between multinational brewers for a chunk of the beer market escalated considerably.

With the completion of the Gateway plant in Sagamu, Ogun State, AB InBev has been able to meet increasing customer demand, supply of its regional flagship beers, Trophy and Hero, into the market and simultaneously introducing its flagship premium beer, Budweiser. This boost has helped to catapult the company’s ranking from being the eighth biggest beer company in Africa to its current number two position.

Analysis by Deutsch Bank Market Research, a research company based in Europe shows that Nigeria is the second largest alcoholic consumer in Africa, after South Africa. In Nigeria, International Breweries Plc has contributed greatly to this number, particularly since the introduction of Hero lager, Trophy lager and Budweiser to the market. Within the year, Beta Malt and Grand Malt grew by 51 per cent. According to IB’s managing director, Annabelle Degroot, its trade partners and distributors who contributed 60 per cent to its volume made the success story possible.

To appreciate its trade partners and distributors, the company hosted its stakeholders to a gala and awards night in Lagos recently.

The 2019 edition of the annual distributors’ gala and awards night, otherwise known as the C18 Awards, presented the right occasion to reward outstanding performance in 2018.

At the event, Degroot assured distributors that the company would constantly invest in their businesses and help to steer them in the right direction. One of such investments is the hiring of a team of experts that will train the staff of the distributors and equip them with the knowledge of how to successfully run their businesses in terms of selling techniques, customer relations, getting customer’s feedback and simple book-keeping skills.

In addition to building capacity, the company said plans have been concluded to assist distributors with distribution management systems that would help simplify activities within the supply chain.

Sixteen people won the English Premiership League all-expense paid trip to the United Kingdom to watch live English Premiership matches.

The awards were divided into East, West, Lagos and National awards. Each region had four categories of three winners each. Winners went home with tricycles, Tata trucks, Hyundai saloon cars, Hyundai SUVs and RAV 4s.

The biggest prize of the night was the national award won by Dennis Okorie of Mac-Den Nigeria Limited. He was presented with a six-ton Canter truck, a Tata truck, tricycles and a Prado SUV.

Okorie, who was clearly elated, said: “I am super-grateful to International Breweries, especially for this truck because it will enhance our capacity to move our goods to our customers, thereby enabling us to make great sales, which we could not do with our limited number of trucks. We are indeed grateful for the support and hope to sell even more for C19.’