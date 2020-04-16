A medical expert, Dr Akintunde Ogunfeyimi, has warned Nigerians against excessive intake of local gin and herbal concoctions, saying it cannot curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Ogunfeyimi, the Chief Medical Director of Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa on Thursday that many Nigerians had ignorantly embraced unhelpful practices in fighting the pandemic.

He said there was no vaccine yet for the coronavirus, adding that no scientific proof or research had confirmed that local gin and herbal concoctions could curtail the disease.

Ogunfeyimi warned that excessive intake of local gin and herbal concoctions would rather damage some internal organs of the body like the intestines, kidney and liver.

He said the precautionary measures now against COVID-19 was living in clean environment, regular washing of hands with soap and water and applying alcohol based sanitisers.

The expert urged Nigerians with symptoms of dry cough, common cold, regular sneezing, high fever, high temperature, difficulty in swallowing and difficulty in breathing to immediately report to any government hospital. (NAN)