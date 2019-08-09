The head of West African Examination Council, Nigeria, Olu Adenipekun has emerged the elected president of the Association of Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA).

The election which took place at the 37th conference of the association held in Abuja from the 5th to 9th of August.

Olu Adenipekun in his acceptance speech, appreciated the body for giving him the opportunity to serve and promised to dedicated in service to African child.

He said, “I, on behalf of all the committee of the AEAA, promise on my honour to handle this mandate and trust given to me with utmost dignity. The enormity of this responsibility will not be lost on me, but with your cooperation and support, we will get to our desired destination.

“I feel honoured to serve in this capacity as the newly elected president of AEAA. I will not take this for granted and will continue to do so by demonstrating commitment and dedication to what the association stands for, which is the harmonisation of educational assessment on the African continent.

Outgoing president, Dr Litsabako Ntoi appreciated the committee that worked with her during her tenure and encouraged the new committee to work with the new president to keep the flag flying.

She said, “allow me to appreciate he co-president WAEC- Nigeria for a job well done. I wish you and your team a very successful year ahead “