Come 7th and 11th December 2020, all roads shall lead to Kada cinema in Benin City, Edo State and other Cinemas across the country for the official premiere of the much awaited star studded movie; “Son of Mercy” will hit Cinema.

The buzz that followed the forthcoming premiere of the movie tells a lot about the thrills and suspense that the long-awaited movie will entail.

The movie was previewed to a section of media in Benin City, Edo state, in November, 2020, captures the story of Efe, a young man growing up, scared of poverty, stole his father’s pension money to travel abroad and was duped along the way, he must not return home except he makes it.

The movie portrays the desperation of the regular African youths who are tired of the usual comfort zone and seek a better life that the economy and polity of the country evidently will not offer.

It’s a must-watch for all youths and parents. The Executive producer MOSCO IMOBHIO ensures the cast for every role reflects the true face and feel of the people’s perception and look.

Mosco Imobhio is an International based Entrepreneur, Producer, Founder of Mosco Imobhio Foundation and CEO St.Moscomee Ltd

The movie feature Alex Ekubo, Linda Osifo and Kevin Ikeduba and many more.

Amen Imasuen, award winning cinematographer, directed the movie and going by the cast and production team, the flick is totally different from the norm as put together by St Moscomee limited Production and Kada film Entertainment. It’s worth to note that both the male and female lead characters, Alex ekubo and Linda osifo will be on ground for meet and greet to also welcome the audience on 7th December for the official premiere of the iconic Nollywood movie “Son of Mercy”.