By Rita Okoye

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo’s fiancee, Fancy Acholonu has broken her silence concerning their rumored breakup.

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu had on Wednesday, August 25, sparked relationship breakup as they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted all their loved-up photos.

It was speculated that it was the US based model that called off their wedding which was billed to hold in November 2021.

However, Fancy has taken to her Instagram page to confirm their breakup as well as give her reasons.

According to her, she decided to break up with Alex because it is important they both find happiness and live in their truth.

In her words; “Hey Guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, engagement and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth. At this time, my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much!”

It would be recalled that a few months back, Alex Ekubo left his fans in shock when he took to his Instagram account to share the good news with pictures of his engagement.

“I asked the love of my life, Fancy Acholonu to marry me and I’m happy I got the best reply of my life. I can’t wait to make this journey a beautiful one for us,” he said.

In a swift response, the bride to be also shared another photo of them sharing a kiss together.

“I am happy because I said YES to the Love of my life, Alex Ekubo,” she wrote.