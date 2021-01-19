The Governing Council of the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi, has appointed Prof. Sunday Oge Elom as the third substantive vice-chancellor of the institution.

Mrs Odisa Okeke, Registrar/Secretary of the University Council, said in a statement on Tuesday that the appointment of Prof Elom, a Medical Biochemist, would take effect from Feb. 11.

Elom will take over from Prof Chinedum Nwajiuba, whose five years tenure will elapse on Feb. 10.

“The general public is hereby notified that at an extraordinary meeting held on Tuesday, January 19, the Governing Council of the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi, appointed Professor Sunday Oge Elom, a Professor of Medical Biochemistry, as third substantive vice-chancellor of the institution with effect from February 11.

“Prof Elom takes over from Prof Chinedum Nwajiuba,” the statement said.

It said that the appointment was based on the report and recommendation from the joint Council Senate Selection Board constituted by the purpose in line with the university miscellaneous provision (Amendment) Act 2003. (NAN)