From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Prince Alex Mbata has pledged to tackle the growing level of poverty among rural women in the Imo East senatorial district if elected senator next year.

Mbata, President of the ABM Group and founder the Prince Alex Mbata Foundation said that while quarterly financial support for the women would be accorded prominence for stronger empowerment, the senatorial aspirant said that periodic interaction with the constituents and youth economic empowerment would equally enjoy top priority for sustainable productivity.

Prince Mbata stated this when he formally unfolded his senatorial ambition at the weekend to the leadership and members of the party at the state Secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.

The businessman turned politician who decried corruption and primitive accumulation of wealth by some public office holders.

He also assured that he would have a harmonious working relationship with Governor Hope Uzodimma for the betterment of the people.