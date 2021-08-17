By Joe Apu

Associate Head Coach of Nigeria men team, D’Tigers, Alex Nwora has quit his role with the national team.

Daily SunSport gathered from the grapevine that Nwora sent in his resignation on August 6, 2021 in a letter addressed to the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida.

Reasons for Nwora’s resignation coming after the Tokyo 2020 and about a week to the Afrobaskt 2021were not immediately stated.

Nwora was engaged by the Nigeria Basketball Federation in 2017 and led the Nigerian national basketball team to the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket tournament winning a silver medal.

He also led Nigeria through the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifier making the nation the first to pick a spot in the finals in China with three matches outstanding.

At the FIBA World Cup, Nwora led Nigeria as Africa’s best team and punched a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He was once a coach of the Cape Verde National Basketball side. He coached the side for about six years and led the team to the 2013 Afrobasket tournament where Cape Verde defeated D’Tigers by 79 to 76 points.

Ahead the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Nwora was assigned the role of Associate Head Coach with Mike Brown as Head Coach.

NBBF President, Ahmadu Musa Kida while reacting to the issue confirmed Nwora’s resignation stating that the coach had contributed immensely to the current status of the men’s national team.

“The Nigeria Basketball Federation respects the decision of Coach Nwora and understands that his primary job as Head Coach of Erie Community College in Buffalo, New York deserves his attention too. He built an impressive programme for the national team and we are deeply indebted to him. We wish him the best of luck and hope that when he is settled, he would still give his services to Nigeria.”