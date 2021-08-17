By Joe Apu

Associate Head Coach of Nigeria men team D’Tigers, Alex Nwora has quit his role with the national team.

Daily SunSport gathered from the grapevine that Nwora sent in his resignation on August 6, 2021 in a letter addressed to the President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Ahmadu Musa Kida.

Reasons for Nwora’s resignation coming after the Tokyo 2020 and about a week to the Afrobasket 2021were not immediately stated.

Nwora was engaged by the Nigeria Basketball Federation in 2017 and led the Nigerian national basketball team to the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket tournament winning a silver medal.