From Fred Itua, Abuja

Mrs Ebere Udeze has defeated Mr. Alex Okoro and others on Tuesday, at Mess 77 Owerri and clinched the Federal House of Representatives ticket for Ideato Federal Constituency on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA)

Mrs Udeze from Osina in Ideato North, defeated her opponents by a wide margin as she had 24 votes while Alex from Urualla, Ideato North had a total of 10 votes to the amazement of all

The election which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), recorded a huge success and was described as a very free and fair election.

The 40 AA party delegates that participated in the election were applauded by observers for voting the most preferred aspirant of the party for the Ideato Federal House of Representatives.