Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President/Managing Director of VCN Africa and BET International is bidding the outfit goodbye next month.

In his place, Craig Paterson and Monde Twala have been appointed as General Managers, Viacom CBS Networks Africa.

“Alex has made an immeasurable impact on our business in Africa,” Raffaele Annecchino, President of Viacom CBS Networks Europe Middle East, Africa and Asia, said. “Since launching MTV Base in 2005, Alex has spearheaded the development of our business on the continent, which now delivers more channels to Africa than any other international network – reaching 100 million viewers in 48 territories across MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and BET.”

Okosi took over leadership of BET International in 2017 and has continued to advance the value of the brand internationally, delivering double-digit distribution growth and improving profitability and margins.

Under Okosi’s leadership, BET International elevated its presence at the BET Awards by incorporating the Best International Act award into the live broadcast. In addition, BET International expanded its presence during the BET Hip Hop Awards by launching a new category to honour artistes from around the world.

“I am proud to have had the opportunity to build our Africa business from the ground up,” said Okosi. “This has played a pivotal role in transforming the music and content space and changing the narrative on Africa. Leading our Africa and BET International businesses to success is testament to the extraordinary teams, colleagues and partners that I have worked with throughout my tenure. Viacom CBS has been my home for more than 20 fantastic years, and I leave behind incredible creative and commercial talent that will continue to deliver growth,” he stated.