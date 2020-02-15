The magnificent The Wings Tower, along Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos was a beehive of activities on Saturday, February 8, 2020, as it hosted the star-studded exclusive send-off gig for Alex Okosi, the outgoing Executive Vice President & Managing Director of ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International. Friends, associates and family members of Okosi gathered to celebrate him for his significant contributions in reimagining Africa and transforming the media and entertainment industry since he took up the mantle of leadership on the continent, 15 years ago. And it was indeed a great night for the man who brought MTV to Africa.

From the moment Okosi set foot in MTV Networks in New York as an intern, the then fresh Economics graduate knew he wanted to take the TV station to Africa. And that he did, less than a decade later. Detailing his journey from an intern in 1998 to Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Okosi who is moving to YouTube EMEA to take on a new role said, “What began as a vision and a passion, 15 years ago, has been realised even beyond my initial expectations when we first pressed play to 2Face’s “African Queen” in February 2005. It’s taken a number of committed and hardworking people over the years to bring this dream to life and I’m immensely grateful for the industry trust and support as we forged forward to achieve the impossible.” The Nigerian-born United States-educated media stalwart went on to chronicle his journey on launching MTV’s 100th channel in Africa to traversing the challenges and highlighting the achievements that have contributed to his Africa Reimagined vision.

Okosi extended his gratitude to his fellow colleagues, industry friends and guests for joining in the celebration and send-off. “I am truly comforted by knowing that we have a team who can take on the task ahead with vigor and experience to carve a unique space together with you in ViacomCBS and African history. You all have the opportunity and power to continue to drive change, to create opportunities for our youth, the industry and our continent,” he said.

Okosi, since launching MTV Base in 2005, has spearheaded the development of the ViacomCBS Networks business on the continent, which now delivers more channels to Africa than any other international network – reaching 100 million viewers in 48 territories across MTV, MTV base, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and BET. He bids ViacomCBS adieu after almost two decades at the helm of different roles, including BET International, at the global company.

Okosi is a graduate of St Michael’s College, Vermont, where he graduated magna cum laude with a double major in Business Administration and Economics, an award winner of the Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2013, an All Africa Business Leader Award Finalist in 2018, and a honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Marketing.

In attendance at the evening hosted by popular media personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren and ace comedian, Bovi, were captains of industries across different sectors who collaborated with Okosi and his team over the decadem and a half, including the Founder of ThisDay & Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Founder, Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce; CEO of Megalectrics Ltd, Chris Ubosi and CEO Livespot360, Deola Art-Alade amongst other leaders. Also in attendance were superstars such as Rita Dominic, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Basketmouth, Flavour, D’banj, 2Baba, Ice Prince, Flavour, Falz, Dr Sid, 9ice and more top Nigerian celebrities.