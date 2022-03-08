From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A non-governmental organization (NGO), the Alex Otti Foundation (AOF), has selected over 30 undergraduates in different higher institutions nationwide for its 2022 scholarship programme.

The foundation awards scholarship annually worth N150,000 each to students of Abia State origin in different higher institutions in Nigeria.

Speaking in Umuahia on the scholarship award, Chinedu Ekeke, CEO of AOF, said, “It is a scholarship for students of Abia State in second year in Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

“For students in the universities to be eligible for the scholarship, they must have 3.5 CGPA; those for polytechnics and colleges of education must have 2.8 CGPA.

“It’s a programme that runs year in, year out, structured in a way that it will outlive the founder.”

Giving further insight, Ekeke said, “Every year, undergraduates apply for the AOF scholarship and consultants screen them. Those who passed are selected by another group of consultants who are not from Abia State.”

Stating that the consultants were chosen to ensure transparency, Ekeke disclosed that the candidates picked would be given a banquet at a later date, with the corresponding cheques.

