From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A None Governmental Organization (NGO), the Alex Otti Foundation (AOF) has selected over 30 undergraduates of different higher institutions across the country for its 2022 scholarship programme.

AOF gives scholarship yearly worth N150,000 each to students of Abia state origin in different higher institutions across the country.

Speaking in Umuahia on this year’s scholarship, Chinedu Ekeke, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AOF said among candidates who applied for this year’s programme, consultants to the scholarship programme which he said we’re foreign-based, selected over 30 persons.

Ekeke said out of the number selected by the consultants, the final selection committee would in a transparent manner, come up with the final list.

“It is a regional scholarship for students of Abia state in 2nd year in Nigerian Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

“For students in the Universities to be eligible for the scholarship, they must have a 3.5 CGPA,. those for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education is 2.8 CGPA.