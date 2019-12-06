Nigeria’s former Minister of Information, an administrator, and renowned public relations practitioner, Chief Alex Opayemi Akinyele, has passed on. He died on November 15, 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London, at the age of 81. In his death, the nation has lost a public relations guru and a patriot.

Chief Akinyele, who bestrode the public relations practice like a colossus, worked as the first Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs and Excise from 1967-1978. He was appointed the chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee in 1995 by Gen. Sani Abacha to dialogue with interest groups to support the government’s transition programme.

From sports to business, the late Ondo High Chief was an interviewer’s delight. Apart from being easily accessible, he was downright factual with exciting details as well as being blunt and respectful in his comments. He did not shy away from topical issues.

Born on April 24, 1938, Akinyele attended All Saints’ Primary School, Ondo State from 1946-48; Gboluji Grammar School, Ile Oluji; from 1949-53 and St Andrews College Oyo. While at St Andrew’s College, he was appointed the School’s first Reception Prefect.

Later, he studied English Language at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, from 1963-66 and worked briefly as a teacher at Olofin Grammar School, Idanre, before joining the Customs and Excise Department in 1967.

He was the first Secretary-General of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). He later became the President of the NIPR. He fought against quacks in the profession, sanitised the NIPR practice and encouraged the registration of many members. In fact, he changed the face of public relations in the country.

Under his leadership, the NIPR liaised with the University of Lagos and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to emphasise public relations in their Mass Communication syllabus. In 1985, he became a member of the Constituent Assembly and later the Minister of Information during the military administration of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, thus becoming the first Public Relations practitioner to be appointed to the post.

Akinyele was a co-founding Director of the defunct Newswatch magazine. He had investments in many companies Akinyele worked at Cybele Cosmetics Nigeria Limited and later became Chairman of the company. He was the Chairman and Managing Director of Communicator Nigeria Limited and United Flour Mills. Also, he was the Chairman of Industrial Metal and Plastic Products Limited and Vitabiotics Nigeria Limited among many others.

As an entrepreneur, he bonded with his workers and earned their respect and admiration. He was flamboyant and known for his infectious smiles and laughter. He received many chieftaincy titles, including the Lobosin of Ondo land and the Jagunmolu of Ipetu Ijesha. He was later appointed the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Under him, Nigeria won a bronze and four silver medals at the Barcelona Olympics. The following year, the National Under-17 team (Golden Eaglets) won the World Cup (Japan 93) in addition to the Golden boot and the fair play prize. In 1994, under his watch, the Super Eagles qualified for the first time to play in the final of the World Cup (USA 94).

The late Akinyele will be remembered for his humour and charisma. He promoted the culture of his people. Due to his numerous contributions to the development of the public relations practice as well as nation-building, we urge the Federal Government to immortalise the late Alex Akinyele. No doubt, the late Public Relations guru was a mentor, a role model, an entrepreneur and a philanthropist.

We commiserate with his family, friends, professional colleagues, the Federal Government and the people and government of Ondo State for the irreparable loss. We enjoin them to take solace in his life of service. May God grant his soul eternal repose.