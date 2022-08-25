The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked Beninoise officials to take charge of Super Eagles Team B’s 7th African Nations Championship qualifying match against Ghana on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Director, Communication, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ademola Olajire, Issa Mouhamed will be at the centre.

His compatriots Eric Ulrich Ayimavo will be assistant referee 1, with Koudogbo Kougbemede as assistant referee 2 and Tanisla Ahomlanto as fourth official.

Prince Kai Saquee from Sierra Leone will be match commissioner , while Sanusie Rashid, another Sierra Leonean, will be referee assessor.

The statement, however, added Nigeria’s contingent to the match will storm the city of Cape Coast on Friday.

”Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf and his assistants have been working on 34 invited players for the past few weeks.

”A final list of 22 players for the trip and for the return leg in Abuja on Saturday next week will be released just before the squad jets out on Friday morning,” Olajire said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sunday’s clash will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium, starting from 4p.m Ghana time (5p.m Nigerian time)

The return leg will hold at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, Sept. 3. (NAN)