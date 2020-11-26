By Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, has concluded plans with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to deepen cooperation amongst each other.

Areas lined up for cooperation between ECOWAS and Algeria include politics, security, economy, trade, amongst others.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Sabri Boukadoun, while speaking with the President of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou in Abuja, said Algeria followed and respected the work ECOWAS is doing in many fields.

Boukadoun said he was at the Commission to show his respect, adding that Algeria hoped that like the European Union Commission, ECOWAS will look at the neighbourhood, particularly Algeria.

“So, the neighbourhood of ECOWAS and the direct neighbourhood of Algeria, we are neighbours to ECOWAS member countries that we share long border with most of them.

“This is mainly why I have come to see you, the first contact, to talk to you, to see what we can do together in our cooperation and at least, the exchange of views and Algeria is ready for that,” Boukadoun said.

The visiting Algerian Foreign Minister further said with respect for the mandate of ECOWAS, the Algerian team was at the commission to help and to support and also, to help themselves.

“This is what I wanted to do, this is the first time and I hope that we inaugurate a new era between ECOWAS and Algeria,” the Algerian Foreign Minister added.

On his part, Brou said ECOWAS appreciated at a very high level, the very close relationship that practically exists between Algeria and ECOWAS member states.

Brou noted that Algeria has very good diplomatic, political, economic, commercial relations with each of the member state of ECOWAS.

“So, as such, we value those relationships that really lasted for years and we do want to work on the basis of those relations to reinforce to see how we can even contribute more at the ECOWAS Commission to strengthen those relations that you have with each of the member country of ECOWAS.

“Your visit here today to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a good and very strong example of this relationship that you have with each of the member country.

“Nigeria is a very important member of our community, it is one of the key members you shall see of our community and the fact that you are here today on this visit shows the quality relationship that you have been discussing.

“So, we at the commission are really looking forward to reinforce the overall relations at the community level with Algeria,” Brou said.

Speaking after the closed-door meeting, Boukadoun said Algeria was coming to cooperate with ECOWAS with all frankness, transparency, and forthrightness to work together on so many challenges covering economy, trade, including security.

Brou also said after the closed-door meeting that ECOWAS and Algeria had a lot of activities they can do together because ECOWAS and Algeria have issues of common interest.

Brou further disclosed that during the session, they discussed how ECOWAS and Algeria can improve and continue to develop their cooperation, particularly with ECOWAS member states in the political, security, economic, trade, amongst other areas.