Algeria is not contemplating a suspension in flights but will reinforce controls on planes from Italy after it confirmed its first case of coronavirus in an Italian man, a health official said.

A health ministry official, Djamel Fouar, said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Algiers.

“Everyone, who has been in contact with the 61-year-old, who arrived in Algeria on Feb. 17 and is based in the southern Ouargla area, an energy industry centre, is being monitored,’’ Fouar said.

Earlier, Algerian Health Minister, Abderrahmane Benbouzid, said that the first COVID-19 case was detected in the country.

In a statement, Benbouzid noted that the patient was an Italian national, who arrived in Algeria on Feb. 17 with another person.

They were both sent to the Pasteur Hospital in Algiers.

One of them was confirmed as infected with coronavirus after medical analysis.

The patient has been immediately put under quarantine, receiving special medical treatment, the official specified.

Benbouzid reassured that precautionary measures had been adopted in airports, ports and land border posts, including the installation of temperature cameras. (Reuters/NAN)