Algerian parliament President Mouad Bouchareb has quit, Ennahar TV reported, after prolonged demands for his removal by protesters who saw him as a pillar of the ruling elite.

Bouchareb bowed out on Tuesday, three months after longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflikaresigned under pressure from sustained protestsseeking root and branch reform and an end to systemic corruption and cronyism.

In recent days, pressure from lawmakers mounted against Bouchareb to step down as well, after protesters called him an “illegitimate speaker.”

“In response to demands by the protest movement and lawmakers … we call on Mr Bouchareb to resign,” said a statement backed by a majority of lawmakers on Monday.

Deputy speaker Tarbash Abdul Razzak has been assigned to run the legislature’s affairs until a new speaker is elected within 15 days.

Bouchareb and his predecessor Bouhaja were both members of the ruling National Liberation Front that was led by Bouteflika.

Bouteflika stepped down in April after weeks of nationwide protests and pressure from the powerful military. He had ruled the country for 20 years.

Protests have continued in Algeria in the past few months, demanding an overhaul of the political system and the departure of Bouteflika-era officials, including interim President Abdelkader Bensalah.

Last month, Algeria postponed presidential elections that were scheduled for July 4, after the only two candidates who had submitted bids were disqualified. No new date has been set for the vote.