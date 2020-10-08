Algeria has reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily increase since June 20, bringing the total tally of infections to 52,520, the Ministry of Health said late on Wednesday.

The ministry also announced six new fatalities from the novel coronavirus, raising the country’s death toll to 1,779.

Meanwhile, 94 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 36,857.

Mohamed Berkani, a member of Algerian scientific committee in charge of the progress of COVID-19, told local media that there are about 30 patients under intensive care all over Algeria, which means the virus has diminished in terms of virulence.

At the same time, he stressed that the country does not have sufficient testing capacity for COVID-19 and it is not the time to reopen the border.

Algeria, which reported its first COVID-19 case on Feb. 25, has been resuming economic and commercial activities since June 7.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early February, Algeria sent medical donations to help China combat the virus, and China sent two batches of medical aid to Algeria on March 27 and April 15.

A Chinese medical team arrived in Algeria on May 14 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus by sharing China’s experience in curbing the spread of the contagious disease. (Xinhua/NAN)