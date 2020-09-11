Algerian Sports Ministry announced that the government has authorised the gradual resumption of sports activities from Sept. 15.

The ministry said in a statement late Thursday that the government also agreed to reopen private sports halls, with strict sanitary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Algeria on Thursday reported 272 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new fatalities, bringing the total infections to 47,488 and the death toll to 1,591, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Meanwhile, 183 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 33,562.

Algeria has resumed economic and commercial activities since June 7 as part of its efforts to return to normal life.

On Feb. 25, Algeria recorded its first COVID-19 infection.

China and Algeria have offered mutual help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early February, Algeria sent medical donations to help China combat the coronavirus.

In return, China has sent two batches of medical aid to Algeria on March 27 and April 15 respectively.

A Chinese medical team arrived in Algeria on May 14 for a 15-day mission to help fight the coronavirus by sharing China’s experience in curbing the spread of the contagious disease. (Xinhua/NAN)