Al-Nassr winger Ahmed Musa and some Super Eagles officials will jet off to Austria via Abuja tomorrow night ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia, Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye has disclosed.

Ibitoye has disclosed that everyone associated with the national team is looking forward to the friendlies after close to a year without international football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the European-based players summoned for the two friendlies are expected to report for international duty as from this weekend, after their club engagements.

“We’ll be playing on October 9 and 13, on the 9th against Algeria and on the 13th against Tunisia, preparations are going very well,” Ibitoye said.

“We have crossed the t’s and dotted the i’s and we are looking forward to traveling, those of us going from Nigeria on Saturday.

“The captain of the team, Ahmed Musa and some officials will be leaving from Abuja on Saturday night and the players could be joining us from their different clubs after their games this weekend.