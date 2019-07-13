Super Eagles’ hero in the 2-1 victory over the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Samuel Chukwueze has prepared the minds of Nigerians to the task ahead of the team on Sunday in the first semi final match of the Africa Cup of Nations.

He said if the South Africans were tough, the Algerians would be tougher considering they are North Africans.

On what to expect in the game, the Villarreal of Spain attacker said; “There’s no doubt that they are a good side, they defeated Cote d’Ivoire to get to this stage. It’s not going to be an easy game on Sunday. But we will do our best, concentrate so that we don’t lose focus. We will play our normal game and work hard, I think we will win. We’ll do everything possible to beat Algeria.”