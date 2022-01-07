From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje led Interim Management Committee of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, has felicitated with the newly elected leadership of the association in Plateau State.

According to report, Plateau State Chapter of ALGON on Wednesday January 5th, conducted a hitch free election to elect a state chairman, a process which saw the emergence of Mr. Alexander Naantuam of Shendam Local Government Area as its Executive Chairman in the state.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday by ALGON National Publicity Secretary, Jide Ashonibaire, the association applauded the electoral process while describing it as the democracy that has been envisioned and imagined.

It reads: “We are utmost pleased to jubilate and felicitates with the Plateau State Chapter of the Association for conducting a free and fair election and ensuring that the best hands are duly elected to govern the affairs of the association in Plateau State.

” We personally congratulate Mr Alexander Naantuam chairman of Shendam Local Government Area for emerging as Executive Chairman, Mr. Shehu Usman, Chairman, (Jos North) as Vice-Chairman, Mr Henry Gotip, Chairman, Kanke Local Government Area as Secretary, Mr. Joseph Guluwa, Chairman, Bokkos Local Government Area as Treasurer, Mr. Yakubu Izang, Chairman, Jos East as Financial Secretary and Dr. Ado Buba, Chairman, Wase Local Government Area as Public Relations Officer.

“Your election into these leadership roles aren’t a matter of coincidence but a confirmation of trust that you all would efficiently discharge good leadership qualities that would be beneficial to the growth of the association. It is therefore our prayer that the almighty will in his mercies bless and enrich you all with more insight, wisdom, knowledge, understanding, strength not forgetting grace that will assist all of you during your reign. Once Again Congratulations!” It added.