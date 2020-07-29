TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State chapter, has said the suspension of three of its members by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, was constitutional.

ALGON has also condemned a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, for issuing an ultimatum to Governor Wike to recall the suspended council bosses.

The affected council chairmen were Victor Ihunwo (Port Harcourt City Local Government and chairman of ALGON, Rivers Chapter), Tony Philmore (Degema LGA) and Daniel E. Daniel (Abua/Odual LGA).

ALGON, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Hope Ikiriko, warned the factional spokesman of APC Caretaker Committee in Rivers, Ogbonna Nwuke, to stop speaking on an issue he lacks capacity to talk about.

Ikiriko stated that the suspension of their chairman, Ihunwo, and his counterparts was in accordance with Section 64 (3) of Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

He said it was unfortunate that Nwuke would hide under the guise of being an APC member to issue seven days ultimatum to Governor Wike to recall the three suspended council chairmen.

State ALGON spokesman said the suspension of their colleagues was a way of correcting the affected persons, adding Nwuke should not transfer the APC crisis to their association.

The group further warned that it would not waste time to deal with anybody, who wants to use the suspension of the three council chairmen to cause disharmony in the state and undermine the efforts of Governor Wike.

ALGON berated Nwuke for keeping quiet over the leadership crisis that has engulfed the party in Rivers and other parts of the country.