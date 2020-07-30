Tony John, Port Harcourt

Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State chapter, has said the suspension of three of its members by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, was constitutional.

ALGON also condemned a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, for issuing an ultimatum to Governor Wike to recall the suspended council bosses.

The affected council chairmen are Victor Ihunwo (Port Harcourt City Local Government and chairman of ALGON, Rivers Chapter), Tony Philmore (Degema LGA) and Daniel E. Daniel (Abua/Odual LGA).

ALGON, in a statement by its spokesperson and Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Hope Ikiriko warned the factional spokesman of APC Caretaker Committee in Rivers, Ogbonna Nwuke, to stop speaking on an issue he lacked the capacity to talk about.

Ikiriko said the suspension of their chairman, Ihunwo, and his counterparts was in accordance with Section 64 (3) of Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

He said it was unfortunate that Nwuke would hide under the guise of being an APC member to issue a seven-day ultimatum to Governor Wike to recall the suspended chairmen.