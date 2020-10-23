Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has congratulated Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed, for the successful conduct of Local Government (LG) elections, thus paving the way for democratically elected Chairmen to run the affairs of the local government.

ALGON said that successful local government elections will herald a new phase in the democratic space in Bauchi state which is in keeping with the Governor’s campaign promises of conducting free and fair local council polls that was never the case for over a decade.

ALGON National President, Alabi Kolade David, in a statement released in Abuja, congratulated the newly elected Chairmen, and encouraged them to set a stage for the grassroot people to enjoy good governance where inclusive leadership and people’s voice would be heard for maximum development.

Alabi reminded the new chairmen that ALGON is in high expectations that by the election, all efforts aimed at strengthening community based structures, implementation of vital projects in areas of human development like health, education, security, agriculture, water, sanitation, human rights, democracy, good governance among others would become a daily affair of which the people will be proud of.

He, thus, encouraged other states governors that are yet to conduct local government elections to follow the footsteps of the Bauchi governor, and do so as quickly as possible, so that people at the grassroots would enjoy the dividends of democracy.