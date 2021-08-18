From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The last may not have been heard of the crisis rocking the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) as the Abdullahi Maje-led Interim Management Committee has kicked against the meeting convened by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the association on Wednesday in Abuja.

State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria Kwara state Chapter and spokesperson of ALGON Interim Management Committee, Hon Jide Ashonibare, who addressed newsmen in Abuja claimed that the BoT lacks the legality to convene a meeting of the association’s NEC going by the court judgement stopping the Kolade Alade-led ALGON exco from parading itself as so.

Speaking after the meeting the Alade-led ALGON exco convened in Abuja, he said: “This briefing has become absolutely necessary because of the illegal NEC meeting held at ALGON headquarters in Abuja today (Wednesday).

“The so-called meeting was convened by the BoT which by the order of the court is illegal. The court ruling stopped the BoT from parading itself as so. It was the same judgement to the Kolade Alade-led ALGON Executive. The court had in its wisdom said that Alade is not part of the chairmen of the 774 Local Government Areas recognised by the Constitution of Nigeria and ALGON.

“The court judgement had explicitly noted that since he is not heading any Local Government he cannot be the chairman of ALGON. It was funny to hear that the meeting convened by the BoT on Wednesday suspended the former legal adviser, who is ALGON chairman for Kogi State, Honorable Toefeek, on Wednesday, despite the experte order.

“His sin is the insistent that the Alade-led ALGON Executive should stop disobeying the court order. He had insisted that he is relinquishing his position as legal adviser to the Alade exco.

“We see the actions of the ALGON BoT as jesters because they lack the legality to convene and or hold the meeting. The court has ruled that they should not interfere in the administration of the Hon Abdullahi Maje-led Interim Management Committee of ALGON.

“We believe strongly that there must be law enforcement agencies aiding them otherwise they would have picked them over the illegality they are perpetrating,” he quipped.

On the options left for his faction, he said: “What we are going to do is simple. We have done everything to prove that we are law-abiding and we have been guided by law in whatever we want to do.

“We will return to the court to report whatever illegal actions they have taken. We will tell court that there are set of people who think they are above the law,” he said.