From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria, (ALGON) has debunked the rumors speculating around that the Interim Management Committee of the association has been nullified.

The National President ALGON-IMC Abdullahi Shaibu maje while speaking at a press conference held in Abuja yesterday stated that it is mare propaganda from enemies of national progress.

Maje added that the committee, as leaders of the third tiers of the government, is set to resume its normal activities and restore the association to its dignified position .

His words: “It is heartening that Alabi and group after trying to fight the IMC both physically, financially and otherwise, have now resorted to using the media as a tool to disseminate false narratives even against an order from a court of law, this is preposterous! this brings me to question if the ethics of journalism are no longer considered before publications which might be damaging are made? I know you might be wondering why the question, On Wednesday the 10th of August 2021, a major media platform carried a narrative that a Court has nullified the Interim Management Committee and upheld the Hon. Akolade Alabi led faction.

“Permit me to use my authority to debunk in all entirety the headline making rounds in the public space because when the said medium was contacted, it could not provide the court order backing up their publication.

“The IMC is here to officially to takeover and restore ALGON to its dignified position as the third tier of government, the court order would be made available to you for the benefit of fact balancing, feel free to come forward with questions on anything that stands to confuse you about the motives of the IMC which so far from our strategic movement has been nothing short of peaceful. That being said, I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you for your contributions towards the emergence of the IMC as leaders of the association for now.

“I , therefore, urge you not to relent on your oars but rather walk and fight side by side with us to ensure that we restore ALGON back to its good name. Thank You for Your Time and Attention.”