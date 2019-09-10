The National Executive Council of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), yesterday, dismissed reports that it has removed Kolade Alabi as its national president.

The association in a statement, by its Secretary-General, Binta Bello, said there was no such meeting where the decision to sack or suspend Alabi was taken.

On Sunday, it was widely reported that Mr Alabi who is the chairman of Bariga Local Government Development Area in Lagos State, was removed for contravening the constitution of the association.

The report said the Deputy National Chairman and Chairman of Soba Local government area of Kaduna State, Mahmud Aliyu, had been appointed as his replacement.

“My attention has been drawn to an alleged meeting of ALGON National Executive Council on September, 6. I want to confirm that no such meeting was held, ” the ALGON Secretary-General said.

“As the Secretary-General of the association, the responsibilities of the process of convening such meeting is vested on me or as delegated by me of which neither of the two happened.

“It is rather unfortunate to claim that such a meeting took place which further claimed the removal of the incumbent President Kolade Alabi,” Bello said.