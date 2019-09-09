Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has removed Alabi Kolade David as its national president.

A statement by ALGON National Publicity Secretary, Andrew Alu, said the incumbent Deputy National President, Mahmud Mohammed Aliyu who is also the chairman of Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna state, has been unanimously elected by the National Executive Council (NEC) with effect from September 6 to take over as president of ALGON.

Alu said David had to be relieved of his office, because he is not a chairman of any of the recognised 774 local government areas as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

Said Alu: “According to section 5(1a)of the ALGON constitution, to be eligible as president, one must be an elected chairman of one of the 774 local government councils in Nigeria. The local government councils of the current chairman is not one of the 774 local government.

“He is the current chairman of Bariga Local Government Development Areas (LCDA) which is not one of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) listed in the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Since his local Government Areas (Bariga) is not in the said 774 LGAs, in Nigeria, he is not qualified in first place to contest for the presidency of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).”