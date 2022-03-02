From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has commended the members of the National Assembly for the decision and courage to vote in favour of local government autonomy in the ongoing constitution review.

ALGON, thus appealed to State Houses of Assembly and others involved in the amendment process to give maximum support and unhindered consideration to the section that give autonomy to the local government administration.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

ALGON National President, David Kolade Alabi, in a statement described the decision of NASS on local government autonomy as a “new dawn” for democracy and local government administration.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said: “It is not about us now but about bequeathing a formidable future to the next generation unborn. Let us save the system and allow it to succeed. ALGON will remain consistent in identifying with the people in achieving this lofty goal since we have no other constituency but the Councils.

“This opportunity is remarkable and must be supported to make visible progress. It has become imperative that the States and Federal governments make conscientious sacrifices to see to the successful outcome of the autonomy of the council to guarantee unhindered freedom, increase access to participation for every citizen.