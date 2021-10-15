From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Interim Management Committee of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON on Thursday, faulted moves made by the dissolved Kolade Alabi led faction to discredit the Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje led IMC.

The IMC in a letter addressed to the minister of finance on 8th October,2021 debunked claims made by the alleged faction that Maje the chairman of the interim management committee was fraudulently misrepresenting and impersonating as the national president of ALGON.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, the IMC reacting to the turnout of events said; “We are made to understand that the dissolved Alabi led faction, has again embarked on writing series of letters to high end officials discrediting the IMC led by Hon. Abdullahi Shuaibu Maje, Chairman of Suleja Area Council in Niger State.

“It might interest the general public to note that the moves made by these unscrupulous elements parading themselves as ALGON leadership has been and would continue to be countered by the IMC. Also, let it be on record again that the Federal High Court which is a court of competent jurisdiction under the supervision of his Lordship Justice I.E. Ekwo on the 29th day of March 2021, restrained Hon. Alabi Kolade David and Hajiya Binta A Bello from parading themselves as leadership of ALGON on a basis of facts, evidence and with reference to ALGON’S constitution citing the constitution on eligibility No.14.

“While we secured the assent of the Inspector General of Police to enforce the said judgement on those involved, an interim management team was duly and legally established by current serving LG chairmen and NEC members to override any vacuum which will hinder the successful running of the association in line with ALGON constitution which stipulates that the ALGON National President must be an elected local government chairman of the 774 local government area.

“Alabi and co has continued to drag to mud, the good reputation of the association. The aforementioned person who currently has the anti-graft agencies chasing after him for diverting over 5.5 billion naira of ALGON funds; according to informations at our disposal has absconded, travelling from countries to countries, while his cohorts, the likes of Mrs. Binta Bello, one Mr. Malik Okpobo, Mr Lamu, Ms. Evans Enekwe and Mr. Vernatius Okafor, continued to parade and operate in disguise as leadership of ALGON. The association which is currently in the hands of false leadership, have suffered series of setbacks, debt judgements and financial burdens with little or no projects to its credit, especially in the improvement of agriculture and food security, which is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s diversification mandate and recent UN resolution on food security.” It added.

Reaffirming the leadership of Hon. Abdullahi Maje, the IMC however called on President Buhari, AGF, the Minister of Finance to disregard letters written by the dissolved Hon. Kolade Alabi led faction and work in line with justice, accountability and transparency to achieve a palatable and sustainable ALGON.