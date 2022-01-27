From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There may be light at the end of the tunnel for the crisis-ridden Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), as the Interim Management Committee (IMC) on Thursday formally inaugurated a seven-member Committee to conduct election that will usher in new executive to pilot its affairs.

IMC Chairman, Abudulahi Shaibu Maje, who conducted the inauguration in Abuja charged the committee members to expedite action in conducting the election.

Maje listed the names of the Electoral committee as Hon. Timothy Oyedokun, from Ogbomosho South LGA in Oyo State- South West, Hon. Engr. Felix Ogbonnaya Igboke from Onicha LGA in Ebonyi State- South East and Hon. Anyatuonwu Ike from Isialangwa South LGA in Abia State- South East.

Others, according to him, include Barr. Fabian Ogbeche from Yala LGA in Cross River State- South South, Hon.Bakaru Adamu from Damaturu LGA in Yobe State- North East, Hon. SalisuIsah Dangulbi from Maru LGA in Zamfara State–North West, Hon. Mrs. Hassana Jezhi Bako from Kotton-Karffi LGA in Kogi State- North Central.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee, the IMC Chairman said: “Today’s meeting is very important because it involves the inauguration of the Electoral Committee to conduct election that will bring to an end what we have been going through in the last two years.

“The interim management committee was inaugurated few years ago when the General Assembly came together and dissolved the then leadership of Kolade Alade, the LCDA Chairman and his deputy. We all know that LCDAs are not part of the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) we have in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“They are not recognised by either the Nigeria Constitution or by the Constitution of ALGON. And that was why the General Assembly of ALGON, comprising the Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors decided to dissolve that leadership and set up the IMC headed by my humble self. Ever since then, we have been from one court to the other even as I speak with you.

“Since we cannot continue this way, we decided, as part of our responsibilities as IMC, to set up Electoral Committee to conduct election to usher in new leadership from within the 774 LGAs.

“As I formally inaugurate the Committee, I charge you to conduct the election within the shortest period of time. I urge anybody from the 774 LGAs who wish to contest to get across to the Electoral Committee and do the necessary thing,” the IMC boss said.

Responding, he committee chairman, Timothy Oyedokun, assured that they will make integrity their watchword in the discharge of the responsibility given to them.

“On behalf of the committee, I wish to formally accept the responsibility given to us. It is a big task you have given us, but I believe we can deliver. We intend to be transparent, follow the guidelines set by the national body as regards electioneering and more importantly, we will meet up with the deadline.

“I commend you, Mr Chairman, because you are on trajectory for an epic history today. We want to thank all the members of the IMC for making today a reality. I assure you that the confidence you reposed in us will not be regretted,” Oyedoken assured.