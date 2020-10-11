Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Shehu Mashar, has emerged as the Deputy National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

Mashar, who replaced the immediate past Deputy National President, Mohammed Aliyu Soba, was appointed by the ALGON National Executive Council (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BOT) of the association at their meeting held in Asaba, Delta state.

The Special Assistant to Shehu Mashar, Abubakar Jega, confirmed the appointment in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

“I am committed to work hard toward uplifting the association in Kebbi State and the nation at large. I also pledge to abide by the constitutional provisions and rules of the association,” Mashar said.

According to Jega, Mr Soba’s removal was unanimously approved by the association’s NEC and BOT at its all night meeting held on Wednesday in Asaba, Delta State. He was removed on account misconduct against the constitutional provisions of ALGON following the petition by the Nasarawa State Chapter Chairman of ALGON, Aminu Maifata, who is also the chairman of Lafia LGA.