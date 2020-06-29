Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), yesterday, commended Governor David Umahi for his life-touching infrastructure and human capital development in Ebonyi State.

The association said the governor’s developmental strides within five years have moved the state from the inglorious group of the most backward states to one of the fastest developing states.

Chairman of the association in the state, Amuche Otunta Godwin, gave the commendation in Abakaliki, at the weekend.

Otunta said the association has resolved to support the governor to ensure accelerated development of all parts of the state before 2023 when he will leave office.

She said Governor Umahi has demonstrated an uncommon commitment and passion in putting in place critical infrastructures necessary for sustainable economic development to thrive in the state.

Otunta, who is the caretaker chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area, spoke at a meeting between the association and the coordinators of the 64 development centres in the state at the Traditional Rulers Council Hall in Abakaliki on Saturday.