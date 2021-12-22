From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Association of Local Government of Nigeria(ALGON) back to glory, the Interim Management Committee, has on Tuesday set up an emergency Six-Member Electoral Committee to conduct election and appointment of capable hands to oversee the affairs of the association.

A statement signed and released by Jide Ashonibare, the publicity secretary of the Interim Management Committee, disclosed that the IMC after an emergency meeting, unanimously agreed to set up electoral committee (ELCOM) from members cut across the six geo-political zone in the country, to foresee and strategise for free and fair elections that will usher in qualified candidates to occupy sensitive executive positions in the association.

The IMC alleging that the former unqualified leadership of the association led by Hon. Kolade Alabi though restrained, has continued to fight through tooth and nail to bring further disrepute to the association did only bribed their way using security operatives to cause damage, but has also resorted to using faceless online news medium to disseminate wrong court judgement just to sway unsuspecting general public from the reality besieging the association, in a bid to continue swindling the association and diverting funds meant for the development of the association to personal accounts for selfish use.

It said: “Our attention was drawn to a half-baked report by an amateur online blog named streetreporters.ng, supposedly paid and sponsored by Alabi and his cohorts to change the narrative and misinterpret judgement of the court ruled by Justice I. E Ekwo today, the 21st day of December, 2021.

The IMC soliciting support from the governors of the 36 states in the country as regards the recent development, however released names of members selected to be part of the electoral committee.

They include; Hon. Timothy Oyedokun from Ogbomosho South LGA in Oyo State- South West, Hon. Engr. Felix Ogbonnaya Igboke from Onicha LGA in Ebonyi State- South East, Hon. Barr. Fabian Ogbeche from Yala LGA in Cross River State- South South, Hon.Bakaru Adamu from Damaturu LGA in Yobe State- North East, Hon. Salisu Isah Dangulbi from Maru LGA in Zamfara State–North West, Hon. Mrs. Hassana Jezhi Bako from Kotton-Karffi LGA in Kogi State- North Central respectively.