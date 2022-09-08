From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has disclosed its choice candidates for the presidential and governorship elections.

It said that with respect to the 2023 general elections, it will unequivocally support and give its commitments to any presidential candidate that makes a strong commitment to the actualization of full local government autonomy.

Its spokesman, Obiora Orji, in a statement, indicated that the decision was taken at the 32nd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Association that was held in Lokoja, Kogi State, last week.

In addition to that, he confirmed that NEC unanimously agreed to follow up on issues regarding constitutional review of the proposed revenue allocation formula increase from hitherto 22 per cent to 35 per cent in favour of the Local Governments and Area Councils.

He said the NEC appealed to other Tiers of Government to recognize Local Governments and Area Councils as a major State actor in the true spirit of federalism as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

Orji also confirmed that the NEC of ALGON also expressed support for Community Policing as a strategy of achieving effective security and safety of lives and property in the country.

He confirmed that the Federal Government was also advised to resolve and end the ongoing ASUU strike with a view to achieving all inclusive growth for national development, while it sympathized with university students, parents and the public on the prolonged but avoidable ASUU strike that has increased the general hardship on the citizens.