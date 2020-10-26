TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State, chapter, has vowed to implement directives of Governor Nyesom Wike, concerning the proscribed Indegenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) in Rivers to the latter.

ALGON made the vow yesterday, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and council chairman of Ahoada West LGA,

Hope Ikiriko.

Leader of ALGON and Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government, Victor Ihunwo, in the statement, cautioned everyone living in any part of the 23 local government areas of the state to be law-abiding, as they would not tolerate any act of lawlessness in the guise of IPOB activities.

Members of ALGON said they would not hesitate to invoke the necessary aspects of the law to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons that attempts to disobey the orders of the state government of by carrying out any activities of the proscribed IPOB in the state.

ALGON called on everyone living and doing business in any part of Rivers to remain calm and law-abiding as they are committed to maintaining the peace that State is globally known for.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike had in his recent state-wide broadcast, reinforced ban on IPOB activities following the allegation that the members spearheaded the carnage witnessed in Oyigbo, Oyigbo Local Government and Onne, Eleme LGA.

In the broadcast, Wike declared Mr. Stanley Mgbere wanted for allegedly leading IPOB members to cause violence and destruction in Onne, Eleme LGA.

He announced a ransom of N50 million for any person with useful information that would lead to his arrest.