Pardon me that I have to postpone the unraveling of the unnamed Prophet that John the Baptist was asked if he was in John 1:21, which I promised last week to write about in today’s edition. I have had to shelve it for everyone to see how other readers Christians and Dr. Al – Ameen’s fellow Muslims, have berated him for the repugnant text messages he sent threatening to kill me. Not a single person supported him. Some even believe that he needs to see a psychiatrist for mental check – up for the berserk manner he acted.

Alhaji Maina Alimainami’s reaction with the caption: “Threat by Dr. Al – Ameen’ which was sent at 8:46am last Wednesday from Yahoo Mail on Android through his email box reads: “Sir, I doubt that the person who threatened to kill you, one Dr. Al – Ameen, is a real person. No Muslim will write such nonsense. What is your offence? What have you in that article that one deranged person with the prefix of a Doctor to his name would threaten to kill (kill?) you. Please, disregard his threat.

“It must be from someone who hates Muslims and wants them to be labeled as terrorists. As you opined the way he expressed himself clearly showed that he is an irresponsible and reckless person.

“I am a Muslim and a regular reader of your column and it is very educative. I have never read anywhere where you insulted Prophet Muhammad (SAW) or have written anything bad against Islam or Muslims. Please, disregard what that fake Dr. had written.”

Another Muslim, Mr. Ismaila Olajide Gbadamosi, who phoned from Abeokuta last Wednesday at 5:28pm said Dr. Al – Ameen is a devil who behaved like a hard drug – addicted motor – park tout or a notorious political thug. He said as a servant of the Lord that he was sure that the Heavenly Father would not allow satanic and dishonourable Al – Ameen to harm me.

From 84 – year – old Sir Amos Ofoneme, a Knight of the Anglican Church and a BSc Economics degree holder obtained at the University of Nigeria in 1970, came this: “Sina, fear not, be courageous. God is on the throne. No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper. Any harm directed at you will boomerang in Jesus name. Remain blessed.”

Like Alhaji Maina, Prince Kolade Roberts believes Dr. Al – Ameen needs psychiatric examination. Because he did not see why anyone should threaten to kill me because I wrote that the coming of Prophet Muhammed was not what Moses spoke about in Deut. 18:18. Is this not confirmed in Joshua 1:1 – 9? How can anyone who is mentally balanced and sensible see what you wrote as a sin and blasphemy? he asked.

To be continued next Wednesday

Professor Obayi on Deut. 18:18 Vis – A – Vis Acts 3:22 – 24

I am starting with the introduction of Professor Tony Obayi of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State. This is for everyone to know that he is an expert in theology and therefore an authority on the issues in the Bible that he is commenting on.

He has four certificates in theology. These are a Certificate in Theology (C.Th); Diploma in Theology (Dip.Th); Bachelor in Theology (B.Th) and Master of Theology (M.Th). His other academic qualifications are – BSc (Hon) Second Class Upper Division in Vocational Business Education from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Master in Educational Management (M.Ed) obtained at the University of Benin and PhD in Business Education awarded by the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

According to Professor Obayi, Deut. 18:18 refers to Joshua whom God had chosen to replace Moses and lead the Israelites to the Promised Land. So, Moses was only bringing the development to the notice of the people in Deut. 18:18. And as seen in last week’s column the fact that Joshua was the prophet concerned was confirmed by the statements in Joshua Chapter 1:1 – 9.

As explained by Professor Obayi, Apostle Peter in Acts 3:22 – 24 preaching that Jesus was the Prophet Moses referred to in Deut. 18:18 was using the theory created by theological student called typology. According to him, typology is the hermeneutic dimension of analytical linkages between the Old Testament and New Testament.

Professor Obayi goes on to explain that typology and hermeneutics are not found in popular dictionaries because they are technical theological words. He says in typology the preacher is trying to explain Old Testament incidents in the light of the New Testament, while hermeneutics is the act of interpreting the scriptures.

Professor Obayi said what Peter did in Acts 3:22 – 24 was to explain Deut. 18:18 in the light of New Testament significance, which raison d’etre is Jesus Christ. As explained in the dictionary, raison d’etre is the purpose or reason that accounts for or justifies or originally caused thing’s existence.

For conclusion next week

Happy Birthday To My Loved Ones (4)

As promoted at the end of last week’s column I was today to have congratulated the last three July birthday celebrants. Mr. Oluwaseyi Adekeye who was 65 last week Thursday (July 16), Sir (Prince) Benjamin Okolo, a Knight of the Catholic Church, who was 94 yesterday (July 21) and Justice (Mrs.) Ayotunde Adeyola Philips (nee Williams), a former Chief Judge of Lagos State who would be 71 coming Sunday (July 26).

But I am sorry that instead of doing this I have to thank the Heavenly Father for sparing the lives of two relatives close to me. These are my daughter, Olufunmilayo who was 35 on July 2 and whom I congratulated in this column a fortnight ago (July 8) and my immediate elder sister, Mrs. Adebanke Adepoju, who was 78 last week Wednesday and I felicitated with in this column seven days ago (July 15).

I have had to show gratitude to the Ancient of Days here today, because He told me of these incidents before they happened in 1993 and 2001 and that because of me He would not allow them to die. Funlayo who was then eight years old and was living with my sister, Mrs. Adepoju, in Akure where she began her elementary education in 1989 was knocked down by a reckless driver in the Ijapo area of the town in 1993, twenty – seven years ago.

She had bruises on her face including the chin and was unconscious for several hours that day. According to the Lord before it happened, someone who wanted me to lose her would cause the accident through witchcraft, but that because of me He would save her.

It was the accident that made me bring her back to Lagos in December 1993. From this story those who think witchcraft is superstitious belief should know it is real since it was the Heavenly Father himself who told me.

He could have prevented it from occurring, but did not and that explains His words in Isaiah 55:8 – 9 that His thoughts and ways are different from those of human beings. But to Him be the glory that my daughter did not suffer brain damage and her face is not disfigured and has no scar.

More to come next week