Alhassan, a courageous and outspoken politician – Okowa

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Saturday described the late former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan as a courageous woman and an outspoken politician.

Okowa in a condolence message in Asaba said the nation has lost a great mobiliser of people especially the women folk.

According to the statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa expressed sadness on the passing of former minister and senator who represented Taraba North in the Senate from 2011 to 2015.

The governor remarked that because of her love for her people, late Aisha attempted twice to govern the state, but was unsuccessful.

“I learnt of the passing of Senator Aisha Alhassan with shock and disbelief.

“She was my colleague at the Senate from 2011 to 2015 and was a great politician and patriotic Nigerian who served the nation as Minister of Women Affairs between 2015 and 2018.

“She will be remembered for her contributions to the Nigerian polity, particularly her advocacy and campaign on the empowerment of women and the challenges they face.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I extend my profound condolences to the Alhassan family, the people of Taraba North and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba.

“It is my prayer that God will comfort all those who mourn her exit, and make her good soul repose in His bosom,” he stated.