From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, described the late former Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, as a courageous and outspoken politician.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa expressed sadness on the passing of the former minister and senator who represented Taraba North in the Senate from 2011 to 2015.

It read: “I learnt of the passing of Senator Aisha Alhassan with shock and disbelief. She was my colleague at the Senate from 2011 to 2015 and was a great politician and patriotic Nigerian who served the nation as Minister of Women Affairs between 2015 and 2018.”

Okowa prayed God to comfort all those mourning the deceased and make her good soul repose in His bosom.