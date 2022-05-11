Antwerp midfielder, Alhassan Yusuf has been handed his first-ever call-up to the Super Eagles for friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador, SCORENigeria can exclusively report.

Yusuf has asserted himself in the Belgian championship-chasing Antwerp team since his arrival this season from Swedish club IFK Goteborg.

The 21-year-old midfielder has long been talked about as one who could add creativity and energy to the Super Eagles engine room.

In 2019, IFK Goteborg blocked him from playing for the Flying Eagles at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

This season, he has made 29 appearances and scored three goals in the league and Antwerp is in contention for a UEFA Europa Conference League place.

The Eagles will play two friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador later this month in the United States of America before they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2023 AFCON in June.