By Christopher Oji

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr Muhammed Ali has banned indiscriminate use of siren in the state.

The CP also banned unauthorised vehicles with tinted glasses; covering of vehicle numbers plates , illegal SPY numbers plates and using of revolving light by unauthorised persons and using government numbers plates for private and unauthorised vehicles.

The ban according to Ali was sequel to the prevailing security situation in the state and in a bid to serve the good people of the state better and reduce crime to the barest minimum.

In a press Statement by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Onome Ovwakpoyeya, she stated that the order was in line with existing law prohibiting the use of vehicles with tinted glasses “Reference to motor vehicle (prohibition of tinted glass) Act Cap M21 Sec 1 sub Sec. A. laws of the Federation of Nigeria which is very relevant till date.

“Officers of the Command on patrol duties have been given matching order to stop and thoroughly check the vehicles and impound any of them that violates these laws. Those operating vehicles with factory fitted tinted glasses with permit for a good cause, must be able to show proof.

” Ali solicits the understanding of all in this regard while assuring Deltans and the general public of his commitment to their safety and security at all times”.

