From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has condoled the Senator Representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Teslim Folarin, over the death of his wife, Chief (Barr) Angela Nwaka Folarin.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters in Abuja on Saturday, SARS, as he is fondly called, noted his shock at ‘the news of the passing on of your beloved wife, who transited to higher glory in the United Kingdom, came to me as a rude shock, especially as she was in sound health before her death.

‘I know this must be a very trying period for you and your entire family, knowing how well you bond with her and the love she had for you and your family.

‘However, death is a necessary end for all mortals, our prayer is that we fulfil our days on earth and work to impact lives positively which I know your wife did, having known her over the years.

‘As I share in your pains and grief at this period of your loss, I implore you to be strong and steadfast in Allah from where cometh our help.

‘Your wife was indeed an exceptional person, a woman of valour with a large heart and will be greatly missed by all, especially those she touched their lives positivity in one way or the other,’ the statement read.